President Poll 2017: Left may propose Gopal Krishna Gandhi and Prakash Ambedkar, but open to suggestions

Left parties are expected to make a pitch for former diplomat-governor Gopal Krishna Gandhi or Constitution architect B R Ambedkar’s grandson, Prakash Ambedkar, as a consensus candidate for the presidential poll at an opposition meeting today, sources here said. However, Left leaders would be open to other suggestions at the meeting, to be held later in the day, the sources said. Former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar and ex-home minister Sushil Kumar Shinde are believed to be among the others being considered by the opposition parties. CPI national secretary D Raja’s name was also proposed by “some individuals and not parties”, the sources added. “We feel there has to be a contest. We think either Gandhi or Ambedkar should be fielded as the joint opposition candidate. However, that said, we are also open to considering other names,” a top Left leader told PTI. Leaders of key opposition parties, barring those from Nitish Kumar’s JD(U), are expected to attend the meeting. The JD(U) yesterday declared its support to NDA nominee ex-Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind for the July 17 Presidential election.