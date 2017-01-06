President must help, L K Advani should be Prime Minister: Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee asked President Pranab Mukherjee for help and said that it is only he, who can save the country. (PTI)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday spoke to the media and said that there must be a national government in India with senior Bhartiya Janata Party leader L K Advani as the Prime Minister. The West Bengal CM further said that they did not mind even if Finance Minister Arun Jaitley or Home Minister Rajnath Singh were made the Prime Minister. Mamata then went on to ask President Pranab Mukherjee for help and said that it is only he, who can save the country. Mamata Banerjee was of the opinion that President Mukherjee had a great role to play.

These statements come in the backdrop of the Trinamool Congress workers attacking BJP workers and the party office in the state following the arrest of MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay in the Rose valley scam. TMC workers have been protesting since the leader’s arrest. It was further reported that these workers had also attacked former BJP district President Krishna Bhattacharya’s house and the latter had to be taken to the hospital after that. Earlier, several others BJP workers had also been injured following an attack on the state party headquarters by the students’ wing of the Trinamool Congress. The attacks, as reported is believed to be a mark of protest against the arrest of Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Bandopadhyay in the Rose Valley chit fund scam, according to the police. Rahul Sinha, BJP national secretary told the media that the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad activists had pelted stones at the party office, during the course of which 10-15 BJP workers had been injured.

The rift between PM Narendra Modi and TMC started following the announcement of the demonetisation drive on November 8, 2016. Mamata Banerjee had then teamed up with opposition leaders such as Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal to protest against the move and the BJP government. Later she had also accused the Modi government of attempting an army coup in west Bengal, whereas the deployment of the army was only a routine exercise.