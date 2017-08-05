President Ram Nath Kovind interacts with his Military Wing officers

President Ram Nath Kovind met the President’s Military Wing officers and staff at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday, making it the first time for any President to do so within a few days of assuming office. (PTI)

President Ram Nath Kovind met the President’s Military Wing officers and staff at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday, making it the first time for any President to do so within a few days of assuming office. Speaking on the occasion, he urged the officers and staff to rise to the citizen’s expectations by fulfilling their respective responsibilities and by focus more on duties rather than rights and develop the values of sacrifice and discipline. President Kovind said, “The whole country looks towards Rashtrapati Bhavan with much hope and faith. Rashtrapati Bhavan is not a building built of stone and steel. Its existence rests on people who work in this building.” President Kovind called a separate meeting to acquaint himself with the President’s Military staff.

The newly elected President further said that all of them should be more loyal, honest and hardworking and everybody should be contributing to the work of progress of the country, which is why they all have to walk together. President Kovind addressing the Military Secretary, that comprised of DMSP, ADCs, Ceremonial Section, Invitation Section, Tour Section, Visitor’s Management Cell, Household Section, Sanitation Section, President’s Bodyguard and Ceremonial Guard Battalion, said that they should all be involved in the progress of the country and work together with honesty and dedication.

This is the first of such meetings scheduled to take place soon with the officers and staff of Rashtrapati Bhavan. Ram Nath Kovind was sworn in as the 14th President of India on July 25, at Rashtrapati Bhawan in a glittering ceremony. Kovind was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Chief Justice of India J S Khehar. He exchanged seats with Pranab Mukherjee and a 21-gun salute followed as the new President Kovind made his first address. Kovind was elected the President as a ruling NDA candidate. He defeated the Opposition parties’ nominee Meira Kumar by a huge margin.