President election result 2017: Let’s see how much inner voice of conscience prevails, says Meira Kumar

Let’s see how much the inner voice of conscience prevails, Congress-led opposition’s presidential candidate Meira Kumar said today as the counting of votes for the country’s top constitutional post continues. Since she has been named as presidential poll nominee by opposition parties, Kumar has urged the members of the electoral college to vote according to their “voice of conscience” and for an “ideology that binds India”.

She said she had a great belief in the ideology she had fought for. “(I) appealed to the members (of the electoral college) to listen to their inner voice of conscience. Let’s see how much it prevails,” she told reporters here. The counting of votes for the presidential election is underway with the numbers stacked in the favour of the ruling NDA’s nominee Ram Nath Kovind. The name of the next occupant of the Rashtrapati Bhawan would be known by 5.00 pm. The voting took place on Monday. To a query on cross-voting in the election, she said, “I don’t want to use this word and everybody has the right to vote according to his or her wish.”

Asked what her reaction would be if the outcome does not come in her favour, she said it was a “hypothetical question” and should not be asked now. Kumar said she had talked to several people since morning but refused to name them even as she thanked the parties who decided her as the opposition’s candidate.