President election 2017 results: Landslide win for Ram Nath Kovind, secures 66 pct votes, defeats Meira Kumar

President election 2017 counting: In what was a historic day for Prime Minister Narendra Modi led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), their candidate and former governor of Bihar Ram Nath Kovind was elected as the 14th President of India. Kovind won the 2017 presidential election by defeating the Opposition candidate Meira Kumar by a huge margin. As per media reports, Kovind secured 65.65% votes and as soon as he passed the half-way mark celebrations started. The official announcement was made by at 4:15 pm when the returning officer declared that Kovind will the next President of India.

People were dancing, singing and were distributing sweets in Ram Nath Kovind’s village Paraunkh to mark the day, referring to it as a proud moment for their region. “We are confident that he will become the next President of India. There is no doubt about it. We are very happy about it and the entire village is celebrating at this moment. There is no word to express how happy we are feeling right now,” Anil Kumar, one of the relatives of Kovind, had earlier said in the day. This win shows that Kovind clearly got the benefit of cross voting. Also, expecting a landslide win, PM Modi had in fact congratulated Kovind days ago.

