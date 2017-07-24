President elect Ram Nath Kovind, VP candidate Venkaiah Naidu: Interesting facts that you may not know

Here are some things to know about the duo that is relatively unknown – these have been revealed by people who are close to them. (PTI)

President elect Ram Nath Kovind will be sworn in on July 25 even as President Pranab Mukherjee gave his farewell speech on Sunday in Parliament and will also address the nation in the evening today. NDA candidate Venkaiah Naidu is facing a straight fight with UPA nominee Gopalkrishna Gandhi and is eyeing a win on August 5. Considering that they will be occupying the most august institutions in the country, here are some things to know about the duo that is relatively unknown – these have been revealed by people who are close to them. Kovind’s elder brother Pyarelal Kovind, nephew Deepak Kovind and former Rajya Sabha MLA Narayan Singh revealed some facts to Dainik Bhaskar. Here is some trivia about the next President of India:

1. Ram Nath Kovind’s first vehicle was a Vespa scooter which he bought at the age of 30, in 1975. He had been married for a year by then.

2. Kovind is fond of Sugarcane-rice pudding. Pulses like black-gram and kidney beans are his favourites.

3. The President-elect wears Khadi spun on hand looms, preferably Kurta-pajama. The pajama is cut like pants from a tailor in Lucknow known as Noor Lahak.

4. In his village, Kovind’s favourite primary teacher was Shambhudayal Tripathi who taught him Hindi. He would bathe in the Sengar River with his friends on his way to home from school. Kovind was a good swimmer.

5. While he would play Kabaddi and gilli-danda in his childhood, his favourite game was Pithhu-aakash with a stone and a ball.

6. He has memorized certain quatrains of the Ramcharitmanas.

7. Kovind has extended financial help to at least 30 women in his village for getting married.

8. When he became a Member of Parliament, people from his village offered money but he said that they should donate it to help getting other women married off. He received about 12 silver crowns, all of which he donated towards this cause.

Here are some things about Venkaiah Naidu, which his brother-in-law Subba Naidu revealed to Dhainik Bhaskar:

1. An early riser, Naidu does not consume beverages like tea, coffee and milk. His breakfast staple is Idli and sambar. He hits the bed before the clock strikes 10.

2. He has been playing badminton for many years for half an hour everyday. He used to play Kabaddi in his childhood which led him to join the RSS.

3. He owns a smartphone but is not very adept with the technology. He only picks up important incoming calls.

4. He only goes to the Tirupati Balaji temple every year but does not frequent religious places often.

5. White is his favourite colour and he wears a lungi sent from Chennai.

6. Naidu is well-known for his succinct tone and hilarious one-liners.

7. He bought his first vehicle, a jeep, only after he won the MLA seat for the second time.

8. He was a diabetic about 15 years ago but after surgery, it has been under control.