Present situation not apt for dialogue with Pakistan: Congress

Congress says present situation not apt for dialogue with Pakistan

As Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday called for India-Pakistan talks, the Congress said the “present context of bloodshed” is not a suitable time, while rapping the Central and state governments’ “failure” to stop attacks.

“Present context of bloodshed is hardly an apposite ambiance for dialogue. Neither state nor Central government has been able to prevent wanton killings. The nation is a helpless spectator to martyrdom of our brave soldiers,” Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi told IANS.

Mehbooba Mufti on Monday called for India-Pakistan talks, adding that she will be dubbed “anti-national” by TV channels for making the appeal, but stressing dialogue is necessary if they want to end bloodshed in the state.

The Chief Minister’s appeal comes amid a spurt in militant violence in the state as well as unending border clashes between Indian and Pakistani militaries.