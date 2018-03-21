  3. Present circumstances suitable for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya is "our" resolve, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat today said while stressing that the present circumstances are suitable for the purpose.

Construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya is “our” resolve, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat today said while stressing that the present circumstances are suitable for the purpose. “Construction of a Ram temple (in Ayodhya) is not just a desire but it is our resolve,” he said while addressing a gathering after unveiling a 52-feet tall statue of Maharaja Chhatrasal at Mausahaniya, around 15 kms away from the district headquarters. Observing that the present circumstances are suitable for the construction of the temple, Bhagwat said those who wanted to build the Ram temple would need to follow in footsteps of Lord Ram.

He said Maharaja Chhatrasal was a brave warrior who defeated his enemies with the help of small number of soldiers. Bhagwat also recalled the association of Maharaja Chhatrasal with Maratha warrior king Chhartapati Shivaji. Chhatrasal was a medieval Indian warrior from the Bundela clan who fought against the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, and established his own kingdom in Bundelkhand, becoming the founder of Panna State.

