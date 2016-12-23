Preparations in full swing for PM Narendra Modi’s Mumbai visit tomorrow

Preparations are on in full swing for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Mumbai tomorrow. (ANI)

Preparations are on in full swing for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Mumbai tomorrow, where he will lay the foundation stones for major infrastructure projects like two new Metro lines, Mumbai Trans Harbour Link and Kalanagar flyover.

The new Metro routes, 23.5-kilometer long DN Nagar to Mankhurd corridor and the 32- kilometer Wadala-Thane-Kasarvadavali Metro-4 corridor are likely to reduce overcrowding in local trains and vehicular traffic on Mumbai’s roads.

Meanwhile, the 22- kilometer long Mumbai Trans Harbour Link project will establish connectivity between South Mumbai and main land and will help develop parts of Raigad District.

The flyover project is aimed to provide seamless connectivity to the business hub of Bandra-Kurla Complex.