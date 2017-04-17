Premiere of biopic on Vijayaraje Scindia to be held this week, BJP top brass expected to attend

The movie titled ‘Ek Thi Rani Aisi Bhi’ portrays the life of Vijayaraje Scindia, late Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stalwart and a member of the erstwhile Scindia dynasty. (Express Archive)

The premiere of a movie based on the life of Jan Sangh-BJP leader Vijayaraje Scindia is expected to be held at Siri Fort Auditorium in New Delhi this week. The movie titled ‘Ek Thi Rani Aisi Bhi’ portrays the life of Vijayaraje Scindia, late Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stalwart and a member of the erstwhile Scindia dynasty. The film is based on the on the book ‘Rajpath Se Lokpath Par’ written by Goa Governor Mridula Sinha.

The movie features popular actor and BJP MP from Mathura Hema Malini in the lead role, while Vinod Khanna plays the king, her husband. The trailer of the film has already been released and now the Sangh Parivar is eagerly awaiting the full movie, reports The Indian Express. The movie would be released on April 21. It would be the first biopic of a Sangh Parivar icon to be commercially released.

WATCH | Trailer of ‘EK Thi Rani Aisi Bhi’

Vijayaraje Scindia entered into electoral politics in 1957 after winning the Guna Lok Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh (MP) on a Congress ticket. She followed this triumph with after on a Congress ticket from Gwalior. But, the late queen quit the Congress and won the Guna seat in 1967 on Swatantra Party’s ticket. Later, she joined the Bharatiya Jan Sangh and resigned from Lok Sabha to take part in the state politics. Vijayaraje won the Karera assembly seat in MP as a Jan Sangh candidate in 1967 and plunged headlong into state politics. Vijayaraje came to the forefront of the BJP leadership in 1980 when she was made one of its vice-presidents and remained on the position until 1998 when she stepped down on health grounds.

WATCH | Amitabh Bachchan At Trailer Launch Of ‘Ek Thi Rani Aisi Bhi’

Vijayaraje died in January 2001. After around 17 years of her death, the movie featuring her life would be released. The film may even ignite controversies because of her tumultuous relationship with her late son, Congress leader Madhavrao Scindia. As of now, the Sangh Parivar is awaiting the premiere of the movie it is expected to be attended by top leaders of the BJP.