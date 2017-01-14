Premier Badminton League revenue expected to go up 75% to R35 crore

Star India, which is the league’s official broadcaster, has roped in a slew of sponsors. (Reuters)

In its second season, the Premier Badminton League (PBL) is expected to earn a total revenue of about R35 crore. This would come primarily from sponsorships and gate collections, according to Atul Pande, MD, SportzLive, promoter of the league.

Pande told FE, revenues this time around would be 75% higher than in the first season when the league earned R20 crore. That, however, will not be sufficient for the company to post a profit.“While we will have losses this year, the aim is to turn profitable in the third year, that is in 2018,”Pande observed.

PBL is owned by the Badminton Association of India (BAI) while Sportzlive and Entertainment have the rights to the event. This year too six clubs including Delhi Acers, Mumbai Rockets, Hyderabad Hunters, will participate in the tournament. However, except for the winning franchise and the runner-up in the tourney, the remaining clubs are expected to report losses of R1.5-2 crore.

Star India, which is the league’s official broadcaster, has roped in a slew of sponsors. Telecom player Vodafone is the title sponsor while the tourney is powered by automotive firm Maruti Suzuki. Additionally, Amazon Exclusive, Bajaj Electricals and Gionee are the associate sponsors.

“LIC is also an advertiser and apart from these sponsors, seven more advertisers have been confirmed for the ad-spots till date,” a Star India spokesperson said in an email.

You may also like to watch this video

According to industry estimates, Star India, is expected to earn close to R20 crore from sponsorship, while the revenue from franchise sponsorship is expected to be in the range of R11-12 crore. The league organiser are expected to earn another R1.5 crore from the sale of tickets.

“Despite being a SEC A and A plus tournament, as badminton is largely played in the urban cities, close to 2,000 people watched the matches every day in the stadium. Also, from next year onwards the number of teams will increase to 8. This means the number of matches played will increase from the existing 18 to 31, making it almost a month long tourney,” explained Pande.