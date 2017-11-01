Prem Kumar Dhumal has rich experience, will make wonderful CM again: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Prem Kumar Dhumal, who was declared as BJP’s chief ministerial candidate, has rich administrative experience and will make a “wonderful CM” once again. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Prem Kumar Dhumal, who was declared as BJP’s chief ministerial candidate, has rich administrative experience and will make a “wonderful CM” once again. Shortly after the announcement about Dhumal was made, Modi said the BJP wants to make Himachal Pradesh corruption- free and undertake record development in the state. “Dhumal Ji is among our senior most leaders with rich administrative experience in Himachal. He will once again make a wonderful CM @DhumalHP,” Modi tweeted.

“BJP’s focus is politics of development. We want to make Himachal corruption-free & initiate record development initiatives in the state,” the prime minister added. Earlier, BJP chief Amit Shah, while addressing a rally in Solan in Himachal Pradesh, said Dhumal would lead the party in the November 9 assembly elections. Dhumal, a 73-year-old leader who has been the chief minister of Himachal Pradesh twice, has been spearheading the party’s campaign in the state since 1998 assembly polls. He led it to victory in 1998 and 2007 but lost in 2003 and 2012. The BJP will have a direct contest with the ruling Congress which has already projected Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh as the campaign committee chief.