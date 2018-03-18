PRCI elevates B N Kumar to Governing Council Chairman

The Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) has elevated B N Kumar to the post of Governing Council’s Chairman. (Reuters)

The Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) has elevated B N Kumar to the post of Governing Council’s Chairman. Earlier, Kumar was holding the post of President – National Executive at PRCI. The Governing Council is the highest policy making body of the PRCI, a premier non-political and not-for-profit organisation of professionals in the fields of public relations, communication, advertising and many other allied services. “B N Kumar has been elevated from the post of President – National Executive as recognition of his tireless work in taking the organisation to new heights,” said PRCI Chief Mentor and Chairman Emeritus M B Jayaram during the 12th Global Communication Conclave organised by PRCI at Pune.

Under Kumar’s leadership, PRCI held several successful global conclaves, brought out highly professional house journals and conducted international award winning social communication campaigns, he added. S Narendra will succeed Kumar as the President – National Executive and Prashant Pathrabe has been elected as the new Secretary General.