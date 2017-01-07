Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas 2017 kicks off in style, huge participation of Indian diaspora

The Sunday event will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief guest of the event, Prime Minister of Portugal Dr Antonio Costa.

The 14th Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas kicked off in style with huge participation of Indian diaspora at Bengaluru on Saturday. Union Ministers Vijay Goel, VK Singh, and RV Deshpande inaugurated the event. The first event, addressing the stakes of young Indians living abroad, was titled as “Youth Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas”. YPBD has three plenary sessions scheduled. The youth events will include students, start-up and innovation, and start up in Karnataka in particular. The main convention will be inaugurated on Sunday, the second day of the convention. The Sunday event will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief guest of the event, Prime Minister of Portugal Dr Antonio Costa.

“Technology – There are a zillion ways in which you can transform lives through technology through tech partnerships,” MoS External Affairs VK Singh said in the event addressing youth. “Training – says India ready to offer training and education and happy to receive offers of expertise in your areas,” he added. “The fruits of year-long deliberations! Plenary sessions based on panel discussions held through the year commences in PBD2017,” said Singh.

Nurturing India’s Young Ambassadors. HRD Minister @PrakashJavdekar chairs 1st session on reaching out to students, both in India and abroad pic.twitter.com/Gh9ghEad93 — Vikas Swarup (@MEAIndia) January 7, 2017

President Pranab Mukherjee is scheduled to confer Pravasi Bhartiya Samman on Monday. The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention is considered a crucial platform for engagement of the central and state governments with the Overseas Indian Community.

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas has been held traditionally on 9th January every year to commemorate the return of Mahatma Gandhi as a Pravasi from South Africa to India.th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas begins in Bengaluru.