Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2017: Narendra Modi hits out at ‘political worshippers’ of black money

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday pointed out some concerns of Indian diaspora across the world while speaking at 14th convention of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2017. While he hailed the contributions made by Indian diaspora across the world, he also spoke about how demonetisation has been widely accepted by not just the people of India, but also thanked the overseas community for their support in the fight against black money and corruption. However, in his speech, PM chose to castigate the opponents of demonetisation and said those terming the government’s move as ‘anti-people’ were the ‘political worshippers’ of graft and black money which were negatively impacting the country. “Friends you know we have undertaken a big responsibilty in fighting black money and corruption… Black money and corruption have gradually made our polity, economy, society and the country hollow,” the PM said.

“It is unfortunate that there are some political worshippers (rajnaitik pujari) of black money who term our actions against it as anti-people,” Modi said. He added, that its very saddening to see some black money supporters maligning the government’s moves against corruption.

With demonetisation affecting the availability of cash in the financial system and many people dying standing in bank and ATM queues because of non-availability of cash due to faulty implementation of the demonetisation policy, Opposition parties had looked to grab the opportunity to say that the government was unable to deliver on its stated policies. However, none of them said that they were opposed to demonetisation and the fight against black money.

Extending his gratitude for the role played by overseas Indians in the country’s development, the Prime Minister said they have made an ‘invaluable contribution’ to the Indian economy by investing over $69 billion.

Commenting on Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) policy, PM Modi said, “For me, FDI has two definitions – one is ‘Foreign Direct Investment’ and the other is ‘First Develop India’. He concluded his speech at the convention asserting that with full confidence that 21st century belongs to India.