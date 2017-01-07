Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2017: India offers limitless opportunities to the world, says VK Singh

Talent, technology, training and team-work are the basic asset of any nation and India has them in abundance, said VK Singh. (Source: PTI)

Speaking on the first day of 14th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2017 ceremony in Bengaluru, Union Minister General VK Singh said “Indian Diaspora has transformed the world around wherever they have immigrated to and the country offers limitless opportunities to the world.”

Talent, technology, training and team-work are the basic asset of any nation and India has them in abundance, he added further.

The event kicked off in style with huge participation of Indian diaspora at Bengaluru on Saturday morning. Union Ministers Vijay Goel, VK Singh, and RV Deshpande inaugurated the event.

The first event, addressing the stakes of young Indians living abroad, was titled as ‘Youth Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas’. Day 1 of the event has three plenary sessions scheduled. The youth events will include students, start-up and innovation, and start up in Karnataka in particular.

The main convention will be inaugurated on Sunday, the second day of the convention. The Sunday event will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief guest of the event, Prime Minister of Portugal Dr Antonio Costa who is on India visit and will visit his ancestral place in Margao in Goa between January 11 and 12.

The event is touted to be a platform for middleclass non-resident Indian (NRI) families to affluent PIO businessmen to interact with the government and address their concerns and suggestions.