Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2017: Government offers seamless opportunities for NRIs to pursue dream careers in India, says Prakash Javadekar

Addressing youth on first day of 14th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar encouraged NRI youth to participate in Government’s academic program and stressed on the need of developing India’s Human Resource. “India offers seamless opportunities for NRI students to study and pursue their dream careers in India,” Javadekar said. “We have created National Academic Depository to streamline transcription and verification of documents,” he added while adressing the Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2017 event.

The 14th Pravasi Bhartiya Divas kicked off in style with huge participation of Indian diaspora at Bengaluru on Saturday. Union Ministers Vijay Goel, VK Singh, and RV Deshpande inaugurated the event.

The first event, addressing the stakes of young Indians living abroad, was titled as “Youth Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas”. YPBD has three plenary sessions scheduled. The youth events will include students, start-up and innovation, and start up in Karnataka in particular.

The main convention will be inaugurated on Sunday, the second day of the convention. The Sunday event will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief guest of the event, Prime Minister of Portugal Dr Antonio Costa.