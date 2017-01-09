Pravasi Bharatiya Award ceremony: President Pranab Mukherjee highlights plight of ‘migrant workers’

President Pranab Mukherjee addressed the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman ceremony in Bengaluru on Moday and delivered the valedictory address and conferred the awards on the occasion. (ANI)

‘Pravasi Bharatiya Divas’: President Pranab Mukherjee addressed the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman ceremony in Bengaluru on Moday and delivered the valedictory address and conferred the awards on the occasion. In his address, the President expressed his concern over plight of temporary migrants in Gulf region, south east Asia and pitched for their skills upgrade. Mukherjee said, “With regards to temporary migrants going abroad in search of employment, it will also be prudent that attention is paid towards their skills upgrade.”

At the 14th convention, Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) from the US led the list of 30 persons conferred the ‘Pravasi Bharatiya Samman’ awards by President Pranab Mukherjee. The first award was received by Portugal Prime Minister Antonia Luiss Santos Da Costa for his contribution in the field of public service. As per the list, six awards were given to NRIs from the US, the highest in the list, while two each to those from the UK and UAE. The President also launched a compilation of Select Foreign Policy Speeches of PM Narendra Modi. After presenting the awards, the President was quoted by PTI as saying, “We are here today to celebrate your successes and achievements. You have been the frontline of Indian culture since long and I hope that you will remain the foremost emissaries of the unfolding Indian story.” Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Union ministers Ananth Kumar, Sadananda Gowda and General V K Singh were among those present at the event.

Bengaluru: US Assistant Secretary of State Nisha Biswal receives ‘Pravasi Bharatiya Samman’ from President Pranab Mukherjee pic.twitter.com/Ub4qvcQbdi — ANI (@ANI_news) January 9, 2017

PM Modi yesterday inaugurated the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas’. He was accompanied by his Portugal counterpart Dr Antonio Costa, who is the Chief Guest of the event. The theme of this year’s PBD is ‘Redefining engagement with Indian diaspora’. A record 8,000 delegates from 30 countries participated in the three-day event. PM Modi also thanked the persons of Indian origin for their support to government’s initiative against black money and corruption. The convention is an important platform for engagement of the Central and state governments with the Overseas Indian Community. Pravasi Bharatiya Divas has been held traditionally on January 9 every year to commemorate the return of Mahatma Gandhi as a Pravasi from South Africa to India.