Prasoon Joshi as new CBFC chief: Before making any changes, need to understand my role in board

Joshi himself hopes to make a positive change with the guidance of the ‘ respected minds’. (Reuters)

Bollywood lyricist and ad-man Prasoon Joshi’s entry as the the new chief of CBFC was a welcome sight for many who expect a positive difference from this replacement. Joshi himself hopes to make a positive change with the guidance of the ‘ respected minds’. He seems to be happy with the fact that people of the industry expect from him. ANI quoted him saying, ” I believe in taking on responsibilities. The way I have fulfilled other responsibilities, I will give my best to this new task as well. I am happy that people have expectations from me and I deeply respect the film industry.”

During Nihalani’s tenure as the CBFC chief, the board was subjected to a lot of criticism and the industry was disappointed by his stern decision. When Joshi was asked about what would be his step to change the image of the tainted CBFC his reply was, “I first need to understand the role and responsibility. I do understand it in a short form but I need to know completely what the processes are specially.”

Along with Prasoon Joshi, the board has also welcomed Bollywood actress Vidya Balan to which he said that all the good people who join will make a difference in the industry. According to Joshi the job has to be done together with some sort of understanding. He assured that he will carry out the duties with the best of his abilities. It was on Friday evening that the government announced Prasoon Joshi as the new CBFC chief.