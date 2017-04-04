Prashant Bhushan Krishna controversy: From changing name to ‘Ashant’ to being ‘sick’, Twitterati rage over row

In protest against Prashant Bhushan’s comment, some unidentified persons hurled ink at his house on Monday. (PTI)

The noted advocate and politician Prashant Bhushan has been trending on social media for bad reason. Bhushan surrounded by controversy after commenting on Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government’s Anti-Romeo Squad has become target of Twiteratti. The lawyer had said “Romeo loved just one lady, while Krishna was a legendary Eve teaser. Would Adityanath have the guts to call his vigilantes AntiKrishna squads?” Later, he deleted the tweet and said his tweet was “distorted”. Bhushan tweeted, “My tweet on Romeo brigade being distorted. My position is: By the logic of Romeo Brigade, even Lord Krishna would look like eve teaser”. He further posted apology saying his tweet was “inappropriately phrased and unintentionally hurt sentiments of many people,” but Twitter took up the issue with common people expressing anger against his remarks. While some suggested the lawyer to change his name from “Prashant” to “Ashant” other called him “sick.” Let’s take a look:

It’s enough #PrashantBhushan. No longer fit to be called a wise man. Please change your first name from Prashant to Ashant. — Somesh Singla (@someshsingla) April 2, 2017

#PrashantBhushan crosses limits by mocking God ! Isn’t he taking Freedom of Expression too far now ? Is he a Hindu or an Atheist ? — Uttara Kejriwal (@uttara66) April 2, 2017

#PrashantBhushan Old man u r sick..ur all study°rees r not more than garbage if u don’t understand difference between Krishna&eve teasers — Alok Mishra (@Al0kMishraa) April 2, 2017

#prashantbhushan..u should mind your tongue. Lord Krishna is God nd our beloved. Mind language otherwise u will be punished by Lord himself. — vrijesh tripathi (@veertripathi) April 2, 2017

#PrashantBhushan ye wahi hai jo adhi raat ko yakub menon ke human rights ke liye kade the… inse aur umeed hi kya hai.. — Nalin Agrwal (@nalin_dna) April 4, 2017

@DainikBhaskar Is it enough to say sorry n be aside. ? He the sick mind #PrashantBhushan should put behind the bar. — Anurag jain (@Anuragj94579786) April 4, 2017

In protest against Bhushan’s comment, some unidentified persons hurled ink at his house on Monday. It was followed by members of BJP Youth Morcha protested outside Bhushan’s house and sought an apology from him for hurting the ‘religious sentiments’ of the Hindus. Besides, protests also sparked in Pratapgarh, Firozabad and Hathras on the issue. Police said they have stepped up vigil and would not allow anybody to take law in their hands. The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has threatened to launch a stir in Allahabad against the lawyer, while a case has been filed against Bhushan in the CJM court in Maharajganj under sections 295 A and 153 A of the Indian Penal Code.