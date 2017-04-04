Anti-Romeo Squad: Prashant Bhushan apologises for drawing analogy between Lord Krishna and Romeo

The entire controversy had begun when one of Bhushan’s follower called anti-Romeo squad as ‘India’s tribute to Shakespeare’. (PTI)

Two days after raking up a controversy by drawing an analogy between Lord Krishna and Romeo, senior advocate and social activist Prashant Bhushan has apologised for his tweet and has also deleted it. In a tweet on Sunday criticising Uttar Pradesh Government’s Anti-Romeo Squad, he had said, “Romeo loved just one lady, while Krishna was a legendary Eve teaser. Would Adityanath have the guts to call his vigilantes AntiKrishna squads?”

Later, he tried to clarify on his tweet say it was not his intention to hurt anybody’s feelings and wrote, “My tweet on Romeo brigade being distorted. My position is: By the logic of Romeo Brigade, even Lord Krishna would look like eve teaser.”

In the next tweet, he wrote: “We have grown up with legends of young Krishna teasing Gopis.The logic of Romeo squad would criminalise this.Didnt intend to hunt sentiments.”

However, he apologised on his earlier tweet saying, “I realise that my tweet on Romeo squads&Krishna was inappropriately phrased&unintentionally hurt sentiments of many ppl. Apologize&delete it”.

I realise that my tweet on Romeo squads&Krishna was inappropriately phrased&unintentionally hurt sentiments of many ppl. Apologize&delete it — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) April 4, 2017

The entire controversy had began when one of Bhushan’s follower called anti-romeo squad as “India’s tribute to Shakespeare.” The person wrote: “Anti Romeo Squad: India’s tribute to Shakespeare! Won’t b surprised if England, to fight eveteasing, forms Anti Krishn Squad in retaliation!”

You may also like to watch this video

Since the time BJP Government formed the government in Uttar Pradesh, the state police have formed squads mainly around public places to nab those who follow and unnecessary harass women and girls. These Anti-Romeo sqauds have also generated a lot of interest in foreign media.