Prashant Bhushan draws analogy between Romeo and Krishna; calls Hindu God a ‘legendary eve-teaser’

Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan on Sunday raked a controversy when he draw an analogy between Lord Krishna and fictional character Romeo. While replying to a followers Tweet, Bhushan called Krishna a legendary eve-teaser, he wrote: “Romeo loved just one lady,while Krishna was a legendary Eve teaser. Would Adityanath have the guts to call his vigilantes AntiKrishna squads?” The senior advocate even challenged Adityanath to name his anti-romeo squads as anti-Krishna squads. Later, Bhushan tried to clarify his tweet and said he that he didn’t intend to hurt anyone’s sentiments, he wrote: “My tweet on Romeo brigade being distorted. My position is: By the logic of Romeo Brigade, even Lord Krishna would look like eve teaser.”

However, in the next tweet, he said that logic of romeo squad would criminalise “legends of young Krishna teasing Gopis.” He wrote: “We have grown up with legends of young Krishna teasing Gopis.The logic of Romeo squad would criminalise this.Didnt intend to hunt sentiments.”

Here’s what Bhushan wrote on Twitter:

Romeo loved just one lady,while Krishna was a legendary Eve teaser.Would Adityanath have the guts to call his vigilantes AntiKrishna squads? http://t.co/IYslpP0ECv — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) April 2, 2017

We have grown up with legends of young Krishna teasing Gopis.The logic of Romeo squad would criminalise this.Didnt intend to hunt sentiments — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) April 2, 2017

He then tried to issue a clarification and said that he didn’t want to hurt sentiments:

My tweet on Romeo brigade being distorted. My position is: By the logic of Romeo Brigade, even Lord Krishna would look like eve teaser. — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) April 2, 2017

Bhushan’s comment didn’t go well with his followers, who started brutal trolling of the Supreme Court lawyer. Here’s how Twitter responded:

@pbhushan1 In ur court Krishna may be Eve teaser but in heart of millions Krishna is symbol of love, dignity, purity & perfection.mind ur thought ! — Madhurendra kumar (@Madhurendra13) April 2, 2017

@pbhushan1 जब हम अपने आप को कथित बुद्धिजीवी मानते हैं तब हमें इस तरह के उदाहरण कहने से पहले थोड़ी समझदारी दिखानी चाहिए या नही ? — Gori Shanker (@gssharma66) April 2, 2017

Entire controversy started when one of Bhushan’s follower called anti-romeo squad as “India’s tribute to Shakespeare.” The person wrote: “Anti Romeo Squad: India’s tribute to Shakespeare! Won’t b surprised if England, to fight eveteasing, forms Anti Krishn Squad in retaliation!”