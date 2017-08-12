Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati given additional charge of Rajya Sabha TV; Gurdeep Singh Sappal steps down

hashi Shekhar Vempati has been associated with the public broadcaster group as a part time member of the board since February 2016. (Image: PTI)

Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati has been given the additional charge of Rajya Sabha TV CEO after Gurdeep Singh Sappal resigned from his post on Saturday. “Today, as I stand relieved from the posts of CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Rajya Sabha Television, I thank Venkaiah Naidu, the Vice President of India, for accepting my request of relieving me from the responsibility,” Sappal posted on Facebook. In his note, Sappal expressed satisfaction over his work as the Editor-in-chief of the channel. “Having nurtured it since its conception, developing a free and fair public broadcaster was indeed a difficult task,” Sappal wrote. “There was a certain belief that ‘if the past cannot be blackmailed, the present doesn’t scare and there are no expectations from the future, then it is possible to build robust institutions,” he added.

Prasar Bharati Chairman A Surya Prakash congratulated Vempati for the new role. Surya Prakash tweeted, “Change is in the air in Rajya Sabha TV. Very best to @shashidigital in added responsibility!” Rajya Sabha TV is owned and operated by the upper house of Parliament. Vempati, formerly a part-time member of the Prasar Bharati Board, was appointed as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the public broadcaster in the month of June. Vempati previously worked with Infosys and now heads an online media company. Upon his appointment, Vempati had said that modernisation of the board will be his first priority among many targets. “Utmost priority is to modernise Prasar Bharati. It has to become 21st-century media organisation,” Shashi Shekhar Vempati told ANI. “There is a lot of work which DD & All India Radio have to do in terms of presentation, content & engagement,” Vempati had said.