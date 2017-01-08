Prankster Sumit Verma kissing prank video: What we know about the pervert’s crimes so far

The offender Sumit Verma. (Photo courtesy: YouTube grab)

At the very start of 2017, we witnessed a horrendous crime against women in Bengaluru, where they were molested publicly en masse during New Year celebrations. Apart from Bengaluru, cases of multiple sexual assaults have also been reported in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh that have shocked the nation’s consciousness. Women’s modesty has been outraged again and this time it has happened in the nation’s capital, Delhi, where reportedly, crime fighters have systematically targeted criminals who violate women’s rights especially after the shocking Nirbhaya bus rape incident.

This approach, it seems, looking at the Verma case, is mostly confined to laws that are not being implemented at all by our policemen and other authorities in the Indian criminal jurisprudence system – after all how else can you justify the fact that the this person has been posting his acts of violence of kissing girls on streets on YouTube for a long time now. Here is what we know so far about the shocking kissing prank video case:

1. A criminally minded person who has no respect for women called Sumit Verma posted a YouTube video in which he is seen kissing a gril on street and running away. He runs a YouTube channel which goes by the name ‘The Crazy Sumit’. Through this channel, he posts prank videos showing him walking up to a number of girls in public places, kissing them, and then running away.

2. Sumit Verma has a ‘team’ who works with him. While he violates the modesty of the girls, they proceed to film the entire scene. After processing the footage, they upload the shocking videos on YouTube. Sumit Verma and his team actually seems to take pride in molesting women in the name of a prank and shamelessly posting them on social media to get attention. The YouTube channel which Sumit Verma runs has 1,54,306 subscribers.

3. Sumit Verma targets not just girls who are walking alone. He also pulls his reprehensible trick on those who are accompanied by males. He uses pepper spray to immobilise the men and then carry out his shocking deed.

4. The shameless video has been removed from YouTube. Whether the video channel itself deleted the offensive or it was done by Sumit Verma is not clear yet. However, Verma has posted similar videos before too. Some of his offensive videos, according to ABPLive, include ‘seducing girl prank on dad’, ‘peeing on people prank’, ‘seducing girl in washroom prank’ and ‘sex with girlfriend prank on mom’.

5. Sumit Verma has not yet been arrested or even called to the police station. However, Delhi Police has taken cognisance of the video and may file a case under the IT Act and IPC, reported News Nation. The TV channel also quoted Joint commissioner of Police, Depender Pathak as saying,”Delhi Police is aware of such a vulgar video doing rounds on social media. We are in touch with social media and internet service provider. If the victim wants to file a separate case, she would be allowed to.”

6. After the Sumit Verma ‘prank kissing’ video went viral on social media, a huge number of people, outraged by the shocking crime, abused and vowed to physically harm him. They have been requesting others on social media to provide Verma’s address.

7. This scared the coward Sumit Verma who posted a ‘sorry video’ on YouTube. He is seen where he is apologising for his shameless crimes. He says that these videos were made solely for ‘entertainment’ purposes.