Pranab Mukherjee’s lighthearted banter with eminent lawyers: Please don’t stand up, I am no longer president

Former President Dr Pranab Mukherjee spoke at length about Justice V R Krishna Iyer as ”a great son of India” and how they had shared a close relationship despite having very different political views. (Photo: FE Exclusive)

The 102nd birth anniversary of Justice V R Krishna Iyer was celebrated yesterday, with the ‘who’s who’ of the legal fraternity gathering at the Capital Foundation National Awards event at the Constitution Club of India. Addressing the Capital Foundation National awards event, former President Dr Pranab Mukherjee spoke at length about Justice V R Krishna Iyer as ”a great son of India” and how they had shared a close relationship despite having very different political views. After delivering his special address, Pranab Mukherjee was walking back to his seat on the dais when all the dignitaries stood up. They waited for him to be seated first before seating themselves. Seeing this, with twinkling eyes and a warm smile, Mukherjee told the dignitaries on the dais, “Please don’t stand up, even for the sake of formality, as I am no longer president.”

Several such warm, light-hearted moments between former President Mukherjee and eminent lawyers such as Fali S Nariman and Justice AK Patnaik added an atmosphere of warmth and wit to an otherwise august gathering, where the subject of the talk was on the Directive Principles of State Policy and why it is relevant for India.

Delving into the details of the constitutional provisions pertaining to the Directive Principles of State Policy, Mukherjee also highlighted an interesting facet of his own perspective on the same. He urged that Indians from all walks of life should familiarise themselves with constitutional laws and that Constitution-related events should have winners who are not just from the field of law but also from other walks of life such as Chartered Accountants and Medicine. He urged more people to come forward and spread awareness about Constitution and incorporate the spirit of what it represents in their functions.

Mukherjee also told the gathering of lawyers, ”Justice V R Krishna Iyer is a great son of India and I knew him personally and had the opportunity to interact with him on several occasions. We had different political views, but we have interacted closely on several occasions.”

Former President Pranab Mukherjee on Justice VR Krishna Iyer: I pay my respects to this great son of India

He added, “I have always benefited from his wisdom. Justice V R Krishna Iyer had a keen interest in the workings of the Parliament. When he spoke, he kept members of the House mesmerized.”