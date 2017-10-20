Pranab Mukherjee’s elder brother Pijush Mukherjee dies at 86

Former President Pranab Mukherjee. (Reuters)

Former President Pranab Mukherjee was bereaved today as his elder brother Pijush Mukherjee died at his residence at Bolpur in West Bengal today. Pijush Mukherjee was 86. He was a widower and has no issues. He was a teacher in different schools and retired from Sikshasatra, the secondary school of Visva Bharati, as its principal. He was also a member of West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee. Pranab Mukherjee will arrive at Bolpur tomorrow and his brother’s last rites would be performed at Jangipur in neighbouring Murshidabad district.