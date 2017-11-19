Pranab Mukherjee on Justice VR Krishna Iyer: I pay my respects to this great son of India, always benefited from his wisdom

Towards the end of the ceremony, Pravin H Parekh, Senior Advocate, and President, Confederation of the Indian Bar, was called upon to present a memento to former President Dr Pranab Mukherjee. (PTI)

At the Capital Foundation National awards event held at Constitution Club last evening, the 102nd birth anniversary of Justice V R Krishna Iyer was celebrated with a special address by former President Dr Pranab Mukherjee, who shared valuable insights about the close relationship he shared with the eminent judge. Justice VR Krishna Iyer, eminent judge, and jurist had scripted history when he also served as Law Minister under Kerala’s first Communist government headed by the iconic leader EMS Namboodiripad.

Referring to his personal relationship with Justice VR Krishna Iyer, former President Pranab Mukherjee told the gathering of lawyers, ”It is an honor to be here to pay tribute to the great, distinguished son of India – Justice VR Krishna Iyer. He was a great Judge, a great son of India. I knew Justice VR Krishna Iyer personally. Though we shared different political views, we have interacted closely with each other on several occasions and I always benefited from his wisdom. During the years when he attended Parliament sessions, I had the opportunity to interact with him closely.”

Dr. Pranab Mukherjee also stated, ”From the viewpoint of the Constitutional laws, Justice V.R.Krishna Iyer had always shown a keen interest in the workings of the Parliament and would often share his thoughts with me. When Justice VR Krishna Iyer spoke, he kept members of the House mesmerized. I pay my respects to this great son of India.”

Justice AK Patnaik presided over the Capital Foundation National awards ceremony.

Towards the end of the ceremony, Pravin H Parekh, Senior Advocate, and President, Confederation of the Indian Bar, was called upon to present a memento to former President Dr Pranab Mukherjee. Several eminent lawyers were present at the Capital Foundation National awards ceremony. Fali S Nariman, eminent jurist and Senior Advocate, received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the former president. Eminent award winners included Justice Permod Kohli, recipient of the Justice PN. Bhagwati award and R Venkataramani, recipient of the Justice VR Krishna Iyer award.