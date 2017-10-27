Pranab Mukherjee: No political party can be erased, today’s opposition party can be ruling party tomorrow

Former President Pranab Mukherjee has said no political party can be erased even as he asserted that today’s opposition party can become the ruling party of tomorrow. (PTI image)

Former President Pranab Mukherjee has said no political party can be erased even as he asserted that today’s opposition party can become the ruling party of tomorrow. During an interview with CNN News18, He also underlined the point that despite the brute majority of one single party, the multi-party system will continue in India. Mukherjee, who has been often referred as Congress’ chief troubleshooter and crisis manager, noted that one party dominance is not a new thing in India’s political history. He cited that from 1952 to 1977 and from 1980 to 1989, Congress had dominated the political spectrum in the country. After the UPA-I and UPA-II coalition era, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP came to power in the 2014 Lok Sabha Election with a clear majority, he said. On BJP winning the recent Assembly elections, the former Finance Minister said it was not an unprecedented thing for a ruling party at the Centre to win state polls.

Mukherjee also said that today’s opposition party can become tomorrow’s Opposition party as a possibility is there. It is not possible in India that all political parties will be released and only one party will remain.

Mukherjee’s recently-launched book, ‘The Coalition Years’ has also revealed a few things. “I will miss his tantrums” is what Congress president Sonia Gandhi said while bidding farewell to Pranab Mukherjee from the Congress Working Committee at a meeting which formally approved his name as the UPA’s presidential nominee in June 2012. “After briefing the meeting on the presidential election, Sonia Gandhi bid me an emotional farewell…Thereafter, with a mischievous smile she looked at me and said ‘Along with that, of course, I will miss some of his tantrums’,” Mukherjee writes in the book.

The former president’s third political memoir gives several accounts of how the UPA chairperson remained reluctant to approve his name for the country’s top constitutional post despite often acknowledging that he was the “most suited” for the office. Recalling the events in the run-up to the presidential elections in 2007 and 2012, Mukherjee said the Congress chief told him that he could not be spared by the party on account of the “crucial role” he played for it in the UPA government and Parliament.