Pranab Mukherjee and Narendra Modi speeches: At the end of Presidential term, here is what the two said about each other

Pranab Mukherjee and Narendra Modi speeches: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended his deep gratitude to President Pranab Mukherjee for latter’s contribution and guidance during the current regime of National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The Prime Minister, who released a photo book titled “President Pranab Mukherjee – A Statesman”, said that it was his privilege that he got to work with Mukherjee. Speaking at the event organised at Rashtrapati Bhawan, PM Modi said that the Presidency is much more than protocol. “Through the photographs in the book, we see the human side of our President and we feel proud,” the Prime Minister said. Recounting his experiences with Mukherjee, the Prime Minister said that several times, he had got to work with leaders and workers of very different ideologies. He added that he will never forget that when he came to Delhi, he had someone like “Pranab Da” to guide him.

PM further said that President Pranab Mukherjee had guided him like a father figure. Modi said the President would even tell him to take adequate rest, and take care of his health. “Koi pita apni santan ki jaise dekh-bhaal karega… ‘Dekho Modiji aadha din to aaram karna hi padega’. ‘Tum itna kyon daud rahe ho’. ‘Tum tabiyat ka sambhalo’. ‘Bhaai jeet or haar to hoti rahti hai, tum apne shareer to dekhoge ki nahin dekhoge (Like a father looking after his son… ‘Look, you must rest for half a day’. ‘Why are you always in a hurry?’. ‘Take care of your health’. ‘Win or loss goes on, one must take care of one’s body’),” Modi was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

President Pranab Mukherejee, on the other hand, said that he had differences with Narendra Modi governement, however, they didn’t let things come out in open, and didn’t let the effect the relationship between the Prime Minister and the President. “Surely there has been divergence of views. But we have been able to keep that divergence, if there be any, only to ourselves. It did never find any place anywhere and it did not affect the relationship between the President and the Prime Minister, between the titular head and the actual head of the administration and the Council of Ministers,” President Pranab Mukherjee said.