Pranab Mukherjee address to the nation LIVE Updates: My temple has been the Parliament of India, my passion has been the service of the people, says President Mukherjee

Pranab Mukherjee address to the nation LIVE Updates: President is today addressing the country for the last time as its first citizen. It is his last day in office. Pranab has held this post for the last five years since taking over from Pratibha Patil. Tomorrow he will relinquish his post and President-elect Ram Nath Kovind, who recently won the presidential election by defeating his rival Meira Kumar by a huge margin, will take over as the 14th President of India. Here is what President Pranab Mukherjee said in his address to the nation.

7:42 PM: When I speak to you tomorrow, it will be as a citizen– a pilgrim like all of you in India’s onward march towards glory: President Pranab Mukherjee

7:41 PM: We extended our experience to a few villages in the neighbourhood: President

7:40 PM: During my five years in Rashtrapati Bhavan, we tried to build a humane and happy township: PresidentMukherjee

7:39 PM: Creative thinking, innovation and scientific temper have to be promoted in our institutions of higher learning: President Mukherjee

How successful I was in discharging my responsibilities will be judged, over time, by the critical lens of history: President Mukherjee

7:38 PM: Our universities should not be a place for rote-memorizing but an assembly of inquisitive minds: President Mukherjee

7:37 PM: A reordering of society is possible through the transformative power of education, says President

7:36 PM: As I had said on assuming Office of the President, education is the alchemy that can take India to its next golden age, says president

7:35 PM: There are divergent strands in public discourse; we may argue, we may agree or we may not agree, he says

7:34 PM: We derive our strength from tolerance; it has been part of our collective consciousness for centuries: President Pranab Mukherjee

7:34 PM: We must free our public discourse from all forms of violence, physical as well as verbal: President Pranab Mukherjee

For development to be real, the poorest of the land must feel that they are a part of the nation's narrative: President Pranab Mukherjee

7:33 PM: The multiplicity in culture, faith and language is what makes India special, says President Pranab Mukherjee

7:32 PM: Plurality of our society has come about through assimilation of ideas over centuries: President

7:28 PM: The soul of India resides in pluralism and tolerance: President Mukherjee

7:25 pm: For the past 50 years of my public life, my secret text has been the constitution of India: Outgoing President Pranab Mukherjee.

7:21 PM: “His presidency was the culmination of extraordinary career of a political leader. India has seen a few politicians like him who had the capacity to evolve into a statesman irrespective of their political affiliation and the office that they held. Pranabda is one such leader who brought dignity to every office that he held,” Jaitley wrote in an article titled – Reflections as the President Retires.

7:19 PM: “He exits from the Rashtrapati Bhawan with a great stature and will now assume a greater role of advising and guiding the nation as an amicus curiae which he always was”.Speaking about him earlier in the day, Union Minister Arun Jaitley was quoted as saying by ANI earlier today.

7:15 PM: Pranab Mukherjee whose tenure ends today as 13th president, will soon address the nation.

7:11 PM: Under President Pranab Mukherjee, Rashtrapati Bhavan became a ‘Lok Bhavan’ , says PM.

7:07 PM: “The guidance I received from President Pranab Mukherjee will help me immensely. I am sure those who worked with him feel the same”, he said.

7:05 PM: President Pranab Mukherjee is extremely knowledgeable and extremely simple, says PM Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

7:04 PM: Whenever I would discuss official matters with President Pranab Mukherjee he would guide me & offer constructive feedback: PM

7:03 PM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a programme at Rashtrapati Bhavan.