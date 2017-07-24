Pranab Mukherjee address to the nation: For 50 years, my secret text has been the Constitution of India, says President

In his farewell address in Parliament yesterday, an emotional Pranab Mukherjee had said, “Parliament created my political outlook and persona.” (Twitter/@RashtrapatiBhavan)

Pranab Mukherjee address to the nation: Addressing the nation as 13th President for last time, Pranab Mukherjee on Monday said that he will forever remain idebted for the love he received from people of India. “I have received much more from the country than I have given; for that, I will remain ever indebted to people of India,” President Mukherjee said. In an important message, Mukherjee said that last man in the queue should be benefitted for development to be real. “For development to be real, the poorest of the land must feel that they are a part of the nation’s narrative,” President Pranab Mukherjee said. “We must free our public discourse from all forms of violence, physical as well as verbal,” added the President. “How successful I was in discharging my responsibilities will be judged, over time, by the critical lens of history,” he added. He added that constitution has been his ‘secret text’ for the past 50 years. India’s 13th President, who has completed his five year term today will be succeeded by President-elect Ram Nath Kovind, an NDA candidate who recently won the presidential election. In his farewell address in Parliament yesterday, an emotional Pranab Mukherjee had said, “Parliament created my political outlook and persona.”

