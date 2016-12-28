Pranab Mukherjee accepts Najeeb Jung’s resignation; Anil Baijal could be new Delhi L-G

President Pranab Mukherjee has accepted the resignation of Najeeb Jung as Lieutenant Governor of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, according to reports (Image courtesy: IDFC/YouTube)

President Pranab Mukherjee has accepted the resignation of Najeeb Jung as Lieutenant Governor of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, according to reports. It has been learned that former Union Home Secretary Anil Baijal’s name has been proposed for the 21st L-G of the national capital. The development is crucial given Delhi’s complex administrative structure. In a dramatic turn of events, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Najeeb Jung on Thursday resigned from his post. This sudden move has left many bewildered as he decided to quit 18 months before his eventful tern ends.

Here is some key information about Anil Baijal

1. Anil Baijal served as Home Secretary in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee- led NDA government.

2. Anil Baijal was earlier in the executive council of the think-tank Vivekananda International Foundation, several of whose former members have been appointed to senior positions by the Narendra Modi government.

3. Earlier, Anil Baijal had emerged as the front-runner to replace N N Vohra as Jammu and Kashmir Governor.

4. Former bureaucrat Anil Baijal had quit as Secretary General of Federation of Indian Airlines — an apex body of scheduled Indian carriers. “I have resigned from the post of FIA Secretary General. I had been on this post for three years and worked for the betterment of the industry,” Baijal told PTI then.

5. Anil Baijal is a 1969 IAS officer. He also served as Chief Secretary Andaman & Nicobar.

6. Anil Baijal was CEO of the Prasar Bharati. He also held the post of Additional Secretary in the I&B Ministry.

7. Anil Baijal was the vice-chairman of Delhi Development Authority.

8. Anil Baijal served as Urban Development secretary of the central government.

Sh Jung’s resignation is a surprise to me. My best wishes in all his future endeavours. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 22, 2016

Jung’s nearly three-and-a-half-year tenure was marked by frequent run-ins with the AAP government. Jung’s clash with the AAP government headed by Arvind Kejriwal that frequently reached the doors of judiciary led to speculation whether his decision had anything to do with the anticipated Supreme Court judgement next month on the powers of an elected government. Notably, L-G and the AAP government have been at loggerheads over a range of issues.

The prickly relationship between Jung and Kejriwal has grabbed eyeballs as well as made headlines. The Arvind Kejriwal dispensation, having won a brute majority in the February 2015 election, repeatedly accused Jung of “stalling” governance and acting at the BJP government’s behest and as the “agent” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah. So, it will be interesting to see whether Baijal, if he becomes the L-G, can handle these issues successfully or not.

