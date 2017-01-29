Prakash Raj condemns attack on Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Bhansali was allegedly assaulted yesterday by activists of a Rajput community group who also stopped the shooting of his movie “Padmavati” by vandalising the set at Jaigarh Fort (PTI)

Actor Prakash Raj today condemned the attack on filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali by terming the attackers as “cowards”. “I condemn the attack on Sanjay Leela Bhansali. They (the attackers) are cowards. This is not acceptable in the civilised society,” Raj said in an interactive session at Hyderabad Literary Festival being held here. When asked about the alleged distortion of facts in the film “Padmavati” being made by Bhansali, for the alleged attack, the actor said.

“How do they know? When Sanjay Leela Bhansali had denied that there is no scene like that (as alleged by the attackers) you still do it ( attack)? That’s not the way”.

Shame… these hooligans should be taught a lesson .. https://t.co/4BEGdSduXk — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) January 28, 2017

Bhansali was allegedly assaulted yesterday by activists of a Rajput community group who also stopped the shooting of his movie “Padmavati” by vandalising the set at Jaigarh Fort, alleging that the director was “distorting facts”.