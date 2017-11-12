Prakash Raj churns this new controversy over film actors becoming leaders

Prakash Raj says he is not ready to join politics. (ANI)

Top News Fake notes seized in Malda district, 1 held

Actor Prakash Raj today said that there is no need for people to stand in cinema halls to show patriotism. Speaking to ANI the actor said, “I don’t think someone should stand in cinema hall and show his or her patriotism.”. The actor also said he was not ready to join politics. “Film actors becoming leaders is a disaster for my country,” the agency quoted him as saying.

“I am not joining any political party. I don’t like actors joining politics because they are actors and have fans. They should always stay aware of their responsibility towards them,” he added. Earlier this week, the actor on the first anniversary of demonetisation wrote a message on his Twitter account, “While the rich found ways to convert their black money into shiny new notes, this disruptive impact made millions suffer helplessly and the unorganised sector workers went for spin.”

Last month also the actor had criticised PM Narendra Modi for his silence on the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh in Bengaluru. Speaking at an event, the actor said according to Indian Express,“You can’t make me believe by making promises on good days. See, I’m a bigger actor than you people (Modi government) and I can tell when you are acting. Please respect the fact that I’m a professional actor. When you act as if you don’t know anything, do you think I or people will buy it?”