Prakash Raj: BJP MP Pratap Simha disturbed my personal life

“The suicide of Tamil film producer Ashokkumar was a clear indication of the real condition in the film industry,” Prakash Raj (PTI)

Actor Prakash Raj has lashed out at the Mysuru BJP MP Pratap Simha for trolling him on the internet. While speaking to the media, Prakash Raj said that he has sent a legal notice to the BJP MP. He said comments made by Pratap Simha disturbed his personal life. He further said that he wants Simha to answer legally or else he would take criminal actions against him. The actor said, “I have sent a legal notice to Pratap Simha, as a citizen of this country for the way he has trolled me which has disturbed my personal life. I am asking him to answer legally & if he doesn’t, I will be taking criminal action against him.”

Simha had made some comments on Prakash Raj’s take on the Gauri Lankesh murder in September. On journalist Gauri Lankesh’s murder, Prakash Raj had said, “Our Prime Minister on Twitter follows certain people who are very brutal, and we have him closed his eyes to it.” He also added, “I am disturbed, hurt, I am afraid of the silence (on the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh) of my Prime Minister,” he said.

To which Simha retorted that what could the Prime Minister do if the law and order failed in the state. He said that the actor Prakash Rai was Gauri Lankesh’s friend. “The actor did not speak a word during Cauvery dispute also,” the MP added.

I have sent a legal notice to Mr. Pratap Simha (BJP Mysuru MP), as a citizen of this country for the way he has trolled me which has disturbed my personal life. I am asking him to answer legally & if he doesn’t, I will be taking criminal action against him: Actor Prakash Raj pic.twitter.com/wh5sCW1kuE — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2017

On Wednesday, the actor requested the government to take strict and effective decision to provide protection to people from the film industry. His comments come in after a producer Ashok Kumar committed suicide. Prakash Raj said, “The suicide of Tamil film producer Ashokkumar was a clear indication of the real condition in the film industry.” Raj expressed his regret over the producer’s death. He said it also raised many questions and nobody should take such a decision (to commit suicide).