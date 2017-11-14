Prakash Javadekar says confident of BJP’s “decisive victory” in Karnataka Assembly polls

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, who is BJP co-incharge for Karnataka, today expressed confidence that the party will secure a “decisive victory” in the upcoming Assembly polls in the southern state and that there won’t be a hung assembly. (PTI)

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, who is BJP co-incharge for Karnataka, today expressed confidence that the party will secure a “decisive victory” in the upcoming Assembly polls in the southern state and that there won’t be a hung assembly. He said the BJP is confident of getting a “clear majority” in the 224-member assembly. “We are very sure that Karnataka will see a regime change. It will not be a hung assembly. …It will be a decisive verdict in favour of BJP,” Javadekar, who is the Union Human Resources Development(HRD) minister, told reporters. “People will drive the Siddaramaiah government out of power lock, stock and barrel.” Claiming that the current political atmosphere is in favour of BJP, Javadekar said: “There is anti-incumbency against the Congress.” “The BJP has a strong team. Some issues that emerged because of some state leaders have been resolved. Now, things are going smooth,” he added. Issues like lack of development, corruption, alleged mishandling of the recent post-rain situation in Bengaluru, and poor implementation of central schemes — all this show how the Congress-ruled state is functioning, he said.

Javadekar also claimed that the ongoing 84-day yatra, the party’s campaign that kicked off early this month, is evoking good response even in the JDS and Congress stronghold areas. The yatra is expected to cover more than 7,500 km passing through all the 224 constituencies in the state and will conclude on January 28, he said. The party will also organise ‘Nav Shakti Sammelan’ for booth-level workers in the next three months. A committee is being set up for each of the 54,000 polling booths.

As of now, the committees have been set up for 75 per cent of the booths, the rest will be done by end of this month, he added. The party has already announced that B S Yeddyurappa, currently the party’s state unit president, would be its chief ministerial candidate for Karnataka. The assembly elections in the state are likely to witness a three-way fight between ruling Congress, the BJP and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda-led JD(S). The elections in the state assume significance as they would be held just a year ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.