Praise from PM Modi boosts Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s morale on liquor ban in state

Soon after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi lavishly praised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for imposing prohibition in the state, the CM decided to take a bigger leap. As per the reports by NDTV, on Saturday, Nitish Kumar decided to double up the length of the human chain planned to raise awareness on the liquor prohibition issue in Bihar.

Followed by liquor prohibition policy that was enforced in April last year, Nitish had planned for a human chain on January 21 which would spread across a distance of 5,000 km to support the prohibition policy, with the addition, the chain will now spread over a stretch of 11,000 km.

The government is trying to ensure that over two crore people participate in the event. Although the timing of the chain has not been decided yet but it will take place within a span of half an hour. To shoot the event, the government has made arrangements for several drones and helicopters in every district for aerial photography.

Earlier Nitish Kumar had considered only a partial prohibition by banning country liquor, but the overwhelming response of women and self-help groups encouraged Nitish Kumar to declare total prohibition from April 5 last year in the state. Last Thursday, PM Modi praised Kumar on liquor at an event in Patna to celebrate the 350th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh.