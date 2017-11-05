Pragati Maidan to host India International Trade Fair again, but in 2017 avatar, this big thing is missing; what you really must know

most of the halls and pavilions have been demolished except a few, to make way for the proposed International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre. (IE image)

If you pay a visit to the India International Trade Fair in Pragati Maidan every year with the main attractions for you being the spectacularly colourful and vibrant state pavilions and halls, then get set to be disappointed as, in its 2017 avatar, all of this will be missing. This time, most of the halls and pavilions have been demolished except a few, to make way for the proposed International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC), as per Hindustan Times. But, the Indian Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) plans to successfully organise the trade fair from November 14-27 this year sans the pavilions and halls. All the state pavilions and certain buildings including the ‘Hall of Nations’have been demolished, squeezing the space for the fair.

As per The HT report, the ITPO has assured that states will be given ample space to exhibit their wares at future trade fairs. J Gunasekhran, GM of ITPO said, “People will be able to enjoy the fair in all its glory. All the states and union territories will have designated spaces of around 400-500 square metre, inside the halls still available and the temporary hangars. They will also be allowed to put up displays outside these spaces.” The ITPO had demolished the Haryana state pavilion last year and was given a hangar space. “The success of the Haryana pavilion has given us hope,” LC Goyal, ITPO chairman, was quoted as saying by HT.

However, the space crunch means that the ticket sales will be limited to 60,000 per day. The participants have been halved from over 6,000 last year to around 3,000 this year. Gate 2 on Bhairon Mandir Marg and Gate 7 on Mathura Road will not be accessible this year. Goyal said that that the scrapping of the buildings won’t make IITF lose its charm. “We will have a trade fair next year too. But yes, this is the last trade fair in this format,” added Goyal.

The Indian International Trade Fair will be open to only business visitors from November 14-17, and for the general public from November 18 onwards from 9.30am to 7.30pm.