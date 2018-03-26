Pragati Maidan Redevelopment Project: NBCC chief gets clean chit, additional post even after CBI FIR

The vigilance department of NBCC had on March 8 informed its Board that the charges against Mittal were not established in Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) chargesheet.

National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) CMD A K Mittal, who was accused of involving in the Rs 2,100 crore Pragati Maidan Redevelopment Project, has been given clean chit by the vigilance department of the state-owned real estate company. The vigilance department of NBCC had on March 8 informed its Board that the charges against Mittal were not established in Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) chargesheet. Three months back, CBI had filed an FIR agsinst Mittal and four others in connection with alleged mult-crore Pragati Maidan Redevelopment Project, according to The Indian Express report. The vigilance department said that charges were not found “corroborated”, the report says.

Soon after the vigilance department’s clean chit, Mittal was given additional charge of Director (Finance) of NBCC. He will also hold his CMD. However, the vigilance department’s move has raised a few questions. According to Para 2(d) of the Department of Personnel and Training’s (DoPT) circular, dated December 14, 2007, clearance should not be given in a case where an FIR has been filed, other than on a private complaint. It has been lesarnt that CBI had filed the FIR on December 22, 2017, after a detailed “preliminary” probe.

CBI FIR had said the contract in the ITPO (India Trade Promotion Organisation) redevelopment project, was awarded to the joint venture of Shapoorji Pallonji and Co (P) Ltd and Shapoorji Pallonji Qatar WLL. However, the probe agency claimed that Mittal was using his influence to get a part of the project sub-contracted to Mumbai-based Capacite Structures Ltd.

“No substance was found in the allegation against CMD of NBCC, which was communicated to Chief Vigilance Officer, NBCC, by the Central Bureau of Investigation. Accordingly, the CVO, NBCC informed the update on the matter to the Board of the NBCC at its meeting held on March 8, which was subsequently informed to the stock exchanges as per the disclosure norms for a listed entity,” NBCC’s spokesperson was quoted as saying by IE.