Pradyuman Thakur Murder Case: Big setback for 16-year-old Ryan school student murder accused; JJB says try him as adult

Pradyuman Thakur Murder Case: Ryan School murder case had shaken the nation to its core. A young seven-year-old Pradyuman Thakur was murdered on September 8, 2017. After much hullabaloo and flying accusations, a bus conductor was accused of being behind the heinous crime. However, a 16-year-old student from the school was finally listed as the accused. In the latest twist in the case, the Juvenile Justice Board in a judgement said that the 16-year-old will be tried as an adult in the murder case. The judgement came in on Wednesday; the board had denied bail to the accused a few days prior to this.

The JJB said that the 16-year-old will be produced in court on Friday. While addressing the media, the lawyer of Pradyuman’s family, Sushil Tekriwal said, “During subsequent proceedings, the convict will be considered as an adult”. Tekriwal added, “If convicted, he will stay in a correctional home till he is 21 years old and then be transferred to a jail”.

While speaking to the Business Standard, Sushil Tekriwal said, “This is a historic verdict in such heinous offences. In Nirbhaya case, the juvenile is determined to be free in 3 years. Such an instance will not be repeated and the maximum length of imprisonment will be awarded to the accused. A more stringent prosecution will follow in the sessions court. This is a landmark judgement that Juvenile Justice Board has given”.

Following this judgement, father of Pradyuman Thakur, Varun Thakur, said, “I thank the judiciary for the decision. We always knew that the journey is long but we will go until the end to get justice for my child and all other children who might be vulnerable.”

After the murder took place, the CBI was handed over the case and in course of two months, the central agency interviewed every witness and did the re-examining of the CCTV footage. It was on November 7, when the CBI arrested the class 11 boy. CBI alleged that the juvenile committed the murder to postpone the parent-teacher meeting and an examination.

Meanwhile, Ashok Kumar, the bus conductor with the Ryan International school who was initially arrested by the Gurugram Police for the murder of the class 2 student Pradyuman was granted bail on November 22 with a bond of Rs 50,000 by the Gurugram District Court.