Pradyuman murder case: Ryan school bus conductor Ashok’s fate to be decided today

Pradyuman murder case: Gurugram Sessions Court on Tuesday is likely to pronounce its order on the bail plea of Ryan International school bus conductor Ashok Kumar. (IE image)

Pradyuman murder case: Gurugram Sessions Court on Tuesday is likely to pronounce its order on the bail plea of Ryan International school bus conductor Ashok Kumar. The court had yesterday reserved its judgement. Additional Sessions Judge Rajni Yadav heard the counsel of the CBI as well as Kumar’s lawyer Mohit Verma. “We have brought to the notice of the court that the CBI has no proof against Kumar. Therefore, we have appealed to the court to grant him bail,” Verma said. Verma had filed the bail plea after the CBI had on November 8 arrested a Class 11 student of the school in connection with the killing.

He said the CBI itself had claimed that the juvenile had confessed to his crime and the motive had also been established by the agency. Opposing the bail plea, the CBI counsel said the agency had not reached a stage in its probe where Kumar could be declared innocent. “He is still one of the suspects in the case,” he said.

Notably, the lawyer of the bus conductor, accused in the Pradyuman Murder Case, Mohit Verma, on Monday said that CBI had not presented any evidence against his client. Speaking to ANI, Verma said, “The CBI has not been able to present any evidence against him (Ashok). Also, the DNA has not matched”.

Last Friday, Ashok’s bail application was moved in the court after the premier investigation agency gave a clean chit to the driver and held a class 11 student responsible for the murder of eight-year-old Pradyuman.

Watch this video

On November 16, the Gurugram Sessions Court adjourned the hearing on the bail plea of Ashok in connection with the case till November 20. The CBI had failed to furnish a detailed reply before the court regarding the basis of Ashok’s arrest in the case.

On the morning of September 8, Pradyuman was found dead in a toilet of the school with his throat slit, within an hour of his father leaving him at the school. The Gurgaon police had arrested Kumar, pinning the blame for the crime on him. In a twist in the case, the CBI recently announced that it had apprehended a senior student of the school in connection with the incident, rejecting the police theory that the killing of Pradyuman was the handiwork of Kumar.