Pradyuman murder case: Bus conductor Ashok’s lawyer to file bail application in Gurugram court today

Bus conductor Ashok’s lawyer will file bail application in Gurugram court today, days after a Class 11 student of Ryan International School was apprehended by the CBI for allegedly killing a seven-year-old student Pradyuman Thakur, according to reports. The CBI had claimed before a juvenile court that the boy confessed to his crime in front of his father and an independent witness To corroborate the 16-year-old student’s statement, CBI sleuths took him to a “certain place” today, the first day of his three-day remand. A special crime team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is questioning him, remained tight-lipped about the exercise, saying it could affect the probe. Notably, Ashok’s father has even said that the family will file a case against police officers who allegedly harassed the bus conductor.

The CBI has been directed by the court to carry on questioning for seven hours between 10 in the morning to five in the evening during the custody period. In its note seeking his remand, the agency said that his custodial interrogation was needed to ascertain if there were other people involved in the crime. The confession of the student has little meaning as of now as such statements need to be recorded before a court under Section 164 of the CrPC. The agency said his statement was yet to be recorded under CrPC Section 164.

Seven-year-old Pradhuman Thakur was murdered on September 8 and the case was with the Gurgaon police for 13 days before taken over by the CBI. The Gurgaon Police arrested Ashok in hurry and even Khattar congratulated the team for cracking case the same day. Gurgaon Police Commissioner Sandeep Khairwar declared in a press meet on September 10 that Ashok was the killer and that he had tried to sexually assault Pradhuman.