Pradyuman murder case: Accused bus conductor Ashok released from jail

A day after the Gurugram District Court ordered the release of accused bus conductor Ashok in the Pradyuman murder case, he has come out of jail on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the court had granted him bail with a bond of Rs 50,000. Ashok Kumar, a bus conductor with the Ryan International school was arrested by the Gurugram Police on the murder of a class 2 student Pradyuman.

Speaking to media persons after court’s order on Tuesday, his lawyer Anil Sharma had said that bail was granted under Article 21 of the Constitution. He added that there were a lot of differences between findings of CBI and Haryana Police. Earlier, the Gurugram Police had arrested Ashok Kumar for allegedly murdering the young boy. The police had also claimed that the accused had tried to molest the boy and killed him with a knife when he tried to resist. Ashok Kumar’s kin had also alleged that the police extracted a confession from him, by putting pressure.

After taking over the case, CBI arrested a Class XI student for the murder, while giving a clean chit to Kumar. Pradyuman’s father Varun Thakur had on Tuesday once again appealed to authorities to try the Class XI student as an adult, soon after the court order release of the conductor.

On the same day, the Punjab and Haryana High Court granted anticipatory bail to the Pinto family, the owners of the Ryan International chain of schools. Lawyers representing the family said that they would file an appeal after receiving a copy of the court’s order.

Earlier, the CBI had opposed bail pleas of Ryan owners Augustine and Grace Pinto and group CEO Ryan Pinto. Their counsel had argued that involvement of Pintos’ in the cannot be ruled out. They have been accused of negligence in the murder of the child.

On October 7, the CBI had informed the High Court that it had found Ryan Pinto could be possibly involved in the conspiracy behind the murder of Pradyuman and in the destruction of evidence.