Pradyuman murder case: Accused bus conductor Ashok granted bail; bond set at Rs 50,000

Ashok had to pay a bail bond of Rs 50,000. (IE image)

Weeks after being arrested by the Gurugram Police in the Pradyuman murder case, main accused bus conductor Ashok has been granted bail by the district court today. He had to pay a bail bond of Rs 50,000.

While hearing the case, Gurugram District Court judge observed that the probe agency CBI did not submit any proof against the accused. To the plea by Ashok, it said that this is a matter of life and death so the bail bond would be set at Rs 50,000. Speaking to the media, Ashok’s lawyer Anil Sharma said that the bail was granted under Article 21 of the Constitution. There were a lot of differences between findings of CBI and Haryana Police after which Ashok was given benefit of doubt.

Pradyuman’s family lawyer in the case Sushil Tekriwal said that the family, which has complete faith in the law, would continue to fight until justice is served. The Haryana Police has tried to shield the real culprit and botch up the entire probe, he added.

Story under development