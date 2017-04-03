Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana benefits reach over 2 cr people, PM Narendra Modi reacts with ‘pride and joy’

The prime minister also congratulated all the beneficiaries of Ujjwala Yojana and the people behind the scheme. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hailed the achievements of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana today and said that the scheme has benefitted more than 2 crore people in less than a year. Expressing his joy, PM Narendra Modi said that it is a matter of pride for him that the number of beneficiaries of the Ujjwala Yojana reached so many people and the scheme has been able to provide LPG connections to Below Poverty Line (BPL) households. Prime Minister had actively campaigned for the scheme and had promised to provide 5 cr LPG connections to women from BPL families by 2019. The scheme was launched in 2016. Modi further said that Ujjwala Yojana is “guided by a strong commitment to improve the quality of life of poor women.

The prime minister also congratulated all the beneficiaries of Ujjwala Yojana and the people behind the scheme. The scheme was launched on May 1, 2016 from Ballia Uttar Pradesh. Haryana has become of the first state to become completely Kerosene free. The Public distribution system has been stopped in the district from April 1, 2017. According to reports, Haryana government had made provision of Rs 20 crore. Moreover, as per oil companies’ reports 2,72,949 gas connections have been released under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala scheme up to March 27, 2017. The scheme was carried out in a well-planned manner and that has accounted for its success. LPG distributors were first asked to get rid of duplicate accounts.

Ujjwala Yojana is guided by a strong commitment to bring about a qualitative change in the lives of poor women.

The Prime Minister had then launched the #GiveItUp campaign urging people to leave the subsidy if they can afford to pay the full price. PM Modi carried on the campaign through TV advertisements and his radio programme Mann Ki Baat, making sure the message reached every household. Later on, households with a certain level of salary were barred from getting LPG subsidy. According to a Financial Express report, just by getting rid of 3.34 crore fake duplicate customers, the government saved more than Rs 21,000 crore over FY 15-16.