Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana: Vasundhara Raje led BJP government to build 17 lakh homes

The Vasundhara Raje Government in Rajasthan is planning to construct 17 lakh houses in the state under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). (IE)

The Vasundhara Raje Government in Rajasthan is planning to construct 17 lakh houses in the state under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Minister Rajendra Rathore said at a press conference in Rajasthan today, PTI report said. Speaking to reporters, the minister said that around 8.7 lakh houses have been built. Construction of 1.6 lakh houses is likely to be complete by in next three to four months. The minister further added that Rs Rs 1,561 crore will be spent on construction of these houses. While the Centre’s share is Rs 937 crore and the state will give the rest, he said.

The minister further said that the state government has given 7.17 lakh land allotment letters under the Deendayal Upadhayay Land Allotment Campaign. State government is planning to distribute about 10 lakh letters. 1.5 lakh letters will be given in next one year, the agency added.

Meanwhile, the Centre has today approved construction of nearly 30,000 houses for the urban poor on private land in Sholapur district of Maharashtra. This is the first such project to be taken up on private land under PMAY(U). Centre has alo given its green signal to central aid of Rs 450 crore for the project under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), an official release said.

The release further said that an Inter-ministerial Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee (CSMC), chaired by HUA Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra, gave its nod for the first of its kind affordable housing project on private land after discussions with the officials of the state Maharashtra government, it said.

The Raynagar Cooperative Housing Federation, Sholapur has also submitted a proposal to build 30,000 houses for its members consisiting of textile and beedi workers and other urban poor belonging to the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) at a cost of Rs 1,811 crore under PMAY(U), PTI report said.