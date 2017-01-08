Power Minister Piyush Goyal to unveil largest street light programme tomorrow

Power Minister Piyush Goyal will unveil the world’s largest street light replacement in South Delhi Municipal Corporation area where two lakh LED lights will replace inefficient lamps. (Reuters)

Power Minister Piyush Goyal will unveil the world’s largest street light replacement in South Delhi Municipal Corporation area where two lakh LED lights will replace inefficient lamps.

Street Lighting National Programme (SLNP), currently running in the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) area is the World’s Largest Street Light Replacement Programme, said a senior power ministry official.

The SLNP is being implemented by state-run Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a joint venture under the Ministry of Power.

The SLNP programme is presently running in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Tripura, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan.

A total of 15.36 lakh street lights have already been replaced in the country with LED bulbs, which is resulting in energy savings of 20.35 crore kWh, avoiding capacity of 50.71 MW and reducing 1.68 lakh tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions per annum.

The energy efficiency market in India is estimated at USD 12 billion that can potentially result in energy savings of up to 20 per cent of current consumption, by way of innovative business and implementation models.

Under the SLNP, SDMC area alone accounts for over 2 lakh street light replacements. The cumulative annual energy savings in SDMC through this programme is 2.65 crore kWh which has helped to avoid capacity addition of 6.6 MW, resulting in a daily reduction of 22,000 tonnes of greenhouse gases.

Additionally in Delhi, under Phase II of the street lighting programme, EESL has signed a tripartite agreement with BSES and SDMC to install 75,000 more street lights with more focus on installation in parks.

In the SDMC Project, EESL is addressing complaints from various sources viz., registered from BSES helpline, night patrolling team by EESL, mobile vans, e-mails, social media and other sources including Ward Councilors.

EESL is putting stringent complaint redressal mechanism and Centralised Control and Monitoring System (CCMS) to enable remote operation and monitoring of the street lights. CCMS provides real time information on energy consumption and remote monitoring of the street lights.

Goyal will also launch tomorrow a mobile app called EESL Complaint App for SDMC, wherein users can now lodge complaints about faulty street lights.