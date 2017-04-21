Power department officials pay surprise call on Mulayam Singh Yadav’s house over unpaid dues, electricity usage

Mulayam Singh Yadav was reportedly found going much beyond the permissible limit of 5kW a day to using up as much as 40kW. (Source: ANI)

Uttar Pradesh power department officials knocked on the doors of Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav in Etawah on Thursday. According to CNNNews18 report, Mulayam was allegedly accused of using more power than sanctioned. Mulayam was reportedly found going much beyond the permissible limit of 5kW a day to using up as much as 40kW. According to NDTV, officials have also alleged Mulayam has an unpaid bills backlog that he owes to the power department amounting to as much as Rs 4.10 lakh.

According to NDTV, officials have given one month’s time to the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party leader to make the payment of the concerned amount. They have also allowed him to use 40 kW, but he will have to pay for the entire allotment – it is not clear whether that would be on market rates.

Ashutosh Varma, who was leading the investigation team said, “We are conducting a drive to stop power theft, check overloading and recover dues.” Replying to why didn’t they conduct the check before, he said that they didn’t have 40 kW metres earlier. But now they have, NDTV quoted him as saying.

Mulayam Singh’s party was ruling the state till March when Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the elections with on of the the biggest of mandates. It was the biggest victory in the last three decades. It has been a month since Yogi Adityanath has been sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and he had made it quite clear that he will focus on sweeping out corruption from the state. He had also promised to end the ‘Goonda Raj’ that had reportedly spread during Samajwadi Party’s tenure.