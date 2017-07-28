Poverty no block to achieve success, says Mamata Banerjee

The UN has last month awarded ‘Kanyashree’, aimed at promoting girls’ education, with its highest Public Service Award. (Image: PTI)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today said poverty cannot be a block for anyone to achieve success and encouraged girl students not to discriminate among people but to indulge in healthy competition in life. “Poor financial caondition cannot be a bar for a student. Always remember that you have to win over poverty. But you have to be a good person to grow into a good human being,” Banerjee said at a programme to celebrate the success of ‘Kanyashree’, a state government scheme. The UN has last month awarded ‘Kanyashree’, aimed at promoting girls’ education, with its highest Public Service Award.

“There is no place to worry about your financial condition. Remember that there is no place for competition of money but there can be competition of merit and good work and culture,” she said. During the programme, Banerjee announced that the state government would provide a monthly scholarship of Rs 2500 and Rs 2000 for girls pursuing post graduation in science and arts stream respectively.

A group of US-based NRIs recently met her expressing their interest in funding 10 brilliant girl students from the state in pursuing research works, the chief minister said. The state government would provide free cycles to all students studying in Class 9, 10, 11 12 every year, she said adding that around 70 lakh cycles have been distributed to students by the state government.

“We have already started helping researchers after the UGC stopped providing the scholarship. The state government has set up a fund of Rs 20 crore,” Banerjee said. UNICEF representative in India Dr Yasmin Ali Haque was present at the programme besides, several eminent personalities from regional film and television industry. Twenty girls from all over the state were felicitated for their achievements in several fields despite adversities in lives.