Posters on Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ comments evoke BJP ire

Ahead of the crucial BMC elections due next month, posters in Mumbai about Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ comments on city’s development have prompted BJP to react sharply.

The posters mock Fadnavis over his statement that “a person from Nagpur (read Fadnavis) will transform Mumbai.”

“The person from Nagpur should instead keep Maharashtra united,” one such poster says.

“On the other hand, a person from Mumbai will ensure that Maharashtra is kept united, along with Mumbai,” the poster added.

The poster does not mention name of any party, amid speculation that it may be work of bickering ally Shiv Sena which is seeing to thwart BJP’s ambition of wresting control of India’s richest civic body.

“This (the posters) is the work by someone who is afraid of our party’s development agenda,” Mumbai BJP unit president Ashish Shelar said.

“When I leave the CM’s post, people of Mumbai will have to remember that a person from Nagpur transformed the city,” Fadnavis had said at an event in Nagpur yesterday.